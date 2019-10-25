5 Killed, 21 Wounded As Suicide Bomber Hits NDS Forces Convoy In Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2019)

A suicide bomber hits a convoy of Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Friday in eastern Nangarhar province, a local official confirmed.

The incident has taken place at around 2 p.m. in PD4 of the provincial capital, Jalalabad city.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the assailant targeted the 02 Unit of NDS Special Forces.

At least five people including two civilians were killed and 21 others including 15 civilians were wounded in the incident, Khogyani added.

He further said that all the victims have been taken to the provincial hospitals.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in the east part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.