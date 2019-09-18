5 Killed, 14 Wounded in Attack on Gov’t Building in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2019)

At least five people were killed after a group of armed men attacked the distribution center of Electronic National Identity Cards in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday, local officials confirmed.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told Ariana News that a suicide bombing hit the center at around 1:30 pm [local time] in PD3 area of Jalalabad City.

He added that a number of assailants entered the building following the blast and were engaged in fire exchange with the security forces for almost six hours and clashes were ended after all attackers were killed.

At least five people including two civilians, two policemen and one staff member of the organization were killed and 14 others wounded in the incident, sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Both Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in eastern Nangarhar province.