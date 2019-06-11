5 Killed, 12 Injured in Ghazni Traffic Accidents

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2019)

At least five people were killed and 12 others wounded in two traffic accidents in central Ghazni province on Tuesday, a local official said.

Provincial police spokesman Ahmad Khan Seerat said the first incident happened in Kabul-Kandahar highway when a Toyota Corolla vehicle collided with a passenger bus in Shahbaz village of Ghazni city.

He added that as a result five passengers of the Corolla vehicle including women and children died and one passenger wounded.

According to the official, in another incident, at least 11 people injured after a fuel tanker derailed from the road in Gailan district of the province.

Police official said the fuel tanker exploded and set fire another three vehicles.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.