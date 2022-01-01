Latest News
45 journalists and media staff killed in work-related incidents during 2021: IFJ
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on Friday that 45 journalists and media staff had been killed in work-related incidents during 2021, with the highest number of them killed in Afghanistan.
According to the IFJ, nine media workers were killed in Afghanistan last year.
The annual list reported killings in 20 countries and recorded a drop from 65 killings in 2020 to 45 in 2021. Since 1991, 2,721 journalists have been killed around the world.
Last year’s figure represents one of the lowest death tolls since the IFJ began publishing annual reports on journalists killed in work-related incidents, including targeted killings, crossfire fatalities as well as bomb attacks.
For 2021, the Asia Pacific region tops the regional list with 20 killings, before the Americas (10), Africa (8), Europe (6) and the Middle East and Arab World on just one. There was also a deadly accident which cost the lives of two journalists in Iran.
While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence which claimed lives of journalists in countries like Afghanistan (9), Mexico (8), India (4) and Pakistan (3), the IFJ stated.
This also provides further evidence for a recurring finding in these publications that more journalists and media workers more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries.
The IFJ also noted that risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years due to limited exposure for media professionals who are increasingly fewer in reporting close up from war theater.
At the same time, the threats of crime gang and drug cartels’ rule from the slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands continue to increase and account for many targeted killings of media workers in 2021, IFJ reported.
“These 45 colleagues we lost to violence this year remind us of the terrible sacrifice journalists across the world continue to pay for serving the public interest and we remain in the debt to them and thousands of others who paid the ultimate price,” said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.
“The IFJ believes that the only tribute fit for the cause to which they gave their lives should be unrelenting pursuit for justice to them. That’s why we continue to advocate for the adoption of a new United Nations Convention for the protection of journalists which would ensure accountability for journalists’ killings,” he said.
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
Islamabad has begun dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a tweet.
Khan said that Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan, had handed over the first consignment, which consisted 1,800 metric tons of wheat, to Afghan officials at the Torkham border crossing between the two countries on Thursday.
Pakistan today started supply of 50,000 MT wheat donation to Afghanistan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister handed over the first consignment of 1800 MT wheat to Afghan Minister for National Disaster Management at Torkham @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/ohpVky0LLb
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) December 30, 2021
Speaking to the reporters, Shehzad Arbab stated that Pakistan will continue “sending two consignments [to Afghanistan] per week in consultation them [Afghan officials], where ever they want we will deliver the consignments that include wheat and life-saving medicines.”
Pakistan embassy in Kabul, meanwhile, said in a statement stated that the consignment was part of a relief assistance package – 50,000 metric tons of wheat – worth “Rs5 billion” for Afghanistan which was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
According to the statement, the total amount of wheat will be dispatched to many provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Panjshir, Balkh, Badakhshan, Bamyan, Daikundi, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, Khost, and Paktika provinces in the next few weeks.
Afghan ‘envoy’ to UN continues to work despite going unpaid for 4 months
Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires to the United Nations Naseer Ahmad Faiq says despite not having been paid for four months he, and his staff, continue to work for Afghanistan and its people.
In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL, Faiq said he has no ties to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities nor with the Resistance Front but he consults with a number of Afghan diplomats still stationed in various countries around the world.
Faiq took over as chargé de affairs earlier this month after Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, Afghanistan’s former envoy to the United Nations, resigned. Faiq succeeded Ishaqzai as he had been the envoy’s top adviser.
“The current situation in Afghanistan is clear, so there is no need to seek guidance from anyone or any group for our work. We strive to take the voice of our people to the world, in consultation with a number of diplomats who are committed to the national interest of Afghanistan, and to carry out this task,” Faiq told RFE/RL.
He said the UN’s view of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is clear and that the international community will only recognize the IEA government once issues around women’s rights and human rights are addressed and when ties are cut with terrorist organizations.
Faiq told RFE/RL he is trying to address the current humanitarian crisis.
However, Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, said Faiq’s remarks were his personal opinion and that he does not represent all Afghans at the United Nations.
The IEA has appointed Suhail Shaheen as the IEA’s envoy to the United Nations, but the UN voted against him earlier this month.
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
Former President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that his biggest mistake had been to trust the United States and Afghanistan’s other foreign partners.
In his first interview since fleeing the country in mid-August, the former president told BBC Radio 4 that leaving Afghanistan had not been planned and that only after takeoff in a helicopter did this course of action become clear.
Ghani has been heavily criticized and accused of abandoning the country but he defended his decision to flee.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power in August after taking control of Kabul – just hours after Ghani fled the country.
Ghani told BBC that when he woke up on 15 August he had “no inkling” it would be his last day in Afghanistan.
In a conversation with General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s former Chief of the Defence Staff, who was guest-editing BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday, Ghani said IEA fighters had agreed not to enter Kabul – “but two hours later, this was not the case”.
“Two different factions of the Taliban (IEA) were closing in from two different directions,” Ghani said. “And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of five million and bring havoc to the people was enormous.”
He said he agreed to let his national security adviser and wife leave Kabul, but then the “terrified” chief of presidential security came to him to say that if he took a stand, “they will all be killed”.
“He did not give me more than two minutes,” Ghani said. “My instructions had been to prepare for departure for [the city of] Khost. He told me that Khost had fallen and so had Jalalabad.
“I did not know where we will go. Only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving [Afghanistan]. So this really was sudden.”
Ghani was widely criticized for having fled the country, also by his vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who called it “disgraceful”.
Many people, who were privy to talks at the time, have said in the past few months that Ghani’s sudden secret departure on 15 August scuppered a deal to secure a more orderly transition.
Ghani, who is living in the UAE, said in conversation that he misread US politics and the situation on the ground at the time.
Allegations of him having taken vast amounts of money also emerged following his departure and just this week was he named as one of the most corrupt people in the world.
Ghani however denied this and said he would welcome an international investigation into the allegations so that he can clear his name.
“I want to categorically state, I did not take any money out of the country,” he said, adding: “My style of life is known to everyone. What would I do with money?”
He did however acknowledge that mistakes were made, including “assuming that the patience of the international community would last”.
However, he pointed to the agreement made between the IEA and the US under then-President Donald Trump, which paved the way for the events leading to 15 August.
“Instead of a peace process, we got a withdrawal process,” Ghani said. The way the deal was done “erased us”, said Ghani.
Ghani said that what happened on August 15 was “a violent coup, not a political agreement, or a political process where the people have been involved”.
The same day Ghani left Kabul, the IEA took control. Since then, the country has been thrown into a humanitarian and economic crisis, exacerbated by the removal of donor support and foreign aid as well as the freezing of over $9 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
Four months later, Ghani says he is willing to take the blame for some things which led to the fall of Kabul – like trusting “in our international partnership”.
He told BBC that his “life work has been destroyed. My values had been trampled on. And I have been made a scapegoat.”
