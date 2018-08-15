45 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2018 11:44 am)

At least 45 Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack over an army base in northern Baghlan province, a security source confirmed Wednesday.

The incident happened after Taliban fighters attacked Allahuddin military base in Baghlan-e Markazi district of the province last night.

The source added that as a result 36 soldiers and nine Afghan Local Policemen (ALP) lost their lives.

Taliban has also seized all equipment which were available at the base.

Meanwhile, the Head of Baghlan Provincial Council said that Taliban fighters were still controlling the base and dead bodies of security forces were remained in the battlefield due to ongoing clashes.