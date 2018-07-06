44 Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Jawzjan Clashes

(Last Updated On: July 06, 2018 4:59 pm)

At least 14 Taliban insurgents were killed and 30 others of them were wounded in clashes with Afghan forces in Faiz Abad district of Jawzjan province, local officials said on Friday.

Jawzjan Police chief, Abdul Hafiz Khashi declared that 20 groups of 50 members stormed the Kokaldash village of the Faiz Abad district late on Thursday night and started heavy clashes with Afghan forces.

Khashi noted that Mawlavi Nabi and Qari Rasoul the senior commanders of Taliban are among the wounded.

He further added at least two security forces were killed and one other was injured in the incident.

In the meantime, an uprising commander Hamullah Biran called on authorities to assist them food and equipment.

A member of the Jawzjan provincial council claimed that they have repeatedly called for assistance from the central government but they had no positive response.

This comes as the Faiz Abad district of Jawzjan has witnessed insecurity since the last week which at least eight villages were collapsed to Taliban.