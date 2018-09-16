44 Development Projects Worth 307m Afs to be Launched in Country

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2018 5:58 pm)

With a cost of 307 million Afs, 44 development projects will be inaugurated in 17 provinces of the country, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) said on Sunday.

The Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Mujibull Rahman Karimi said that the projects include cementing walls and reconstruction of canals which more than 107 thousand people will benefit in 17 provinces of the country.

“The projects will be completed in one year and some of them may be completed in three to four months,” Karimi said.

While the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation stresses on standard implementation of projects on their specified time, but the contractor companies criticize government’s slow work in the procurement process.

“For example, our payment delays to six to seven month by the Ministry of Interior. While the money should be paid in 26 days,” Abdul Qaiyoum, head of the contractor company asserted.

In the meantime, Afghan citizens urge the government to pay further attention in construction of canals to overcome the concerns of drought disaster.

Of the 44 projects, 17 of them were allocated to the construction of canals that can play basic role in irrigation of agricultural lands.