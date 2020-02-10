Breaking News

43 Taliban militants killed in Balkh, Jawzjan operations: MoD

At least 43 Taliban militants were killed in ground and air operations by Afghan forces in Balkh and Jawzjan provinces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, Monday.

According to the statement, the Afghan Special Forces conducted a clearance operation in the Balkh district of northern Balkh province, Sunday night.

At least 35 militants were killed and 5 others wounded in the raids, the statement said, adding that a drug cache of the Taliban was also seized by Afghan forces.

In a separate incident, Afghan forces carried out an airstrike in Mimlek village in the Faizabad district of Jawzjan province.

The statement added that eight insurgents including a Taliban’s commander, Quraishi, were killed and three more injured in the strike.

The Taliban has not made a comment on the matters.

