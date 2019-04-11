40 Wounded as Villagers Clashes Over Pasture in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2019)

At least 40 villagers including women were injured in Guzargah Noor district of Baghlan province after clashes between the residents of two villages erupted over a pasture.

Some residents of Guzargah Noor district claim that they have been attacked by Alborz villagers.

They further say that the police have also joined the attackers.

But Alborz villagers accuse the other side of misusing the pasture and being supported by the district governor.

Guzargah Noor is a remote district in northern Baghlan province which suffers from development and reconstruction projects due to its geographic location.