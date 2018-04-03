40% of Afghan Population Lacks Access to Health Services

(Last Updated On: April 03, 2018 7:03 pm)

Despite millions of dollars being invested by the international community in Afghanistan for the improvement of health conditions, half of the population of Afghanistan still have limited or no access to health services.

Firozuddin Firoz the Minister of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday said that 40 percent of people in the country has “no access” to health services.

He added that the construction of 206 health centers in 13 provinces will be started from today.

But he expressed his concerns regarding low budget allocation for the health sector.

“Last year, we had a budget of $255 million and we spent 88 percent of the budget. But this year, our budget is decreased to $150 million,” Minister Firoz said.

Meanwhile, Mujib Ul Rahman Samkanai, a member of the Afghan parliament complained over the quality of health services in remote areas of the country.

This comes as last year 172 health centers were inaugurated in 18 provinces of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. MoPH still urges its stakeholders to recruit more women staff, build health centers and provide medicines to overcome the challenges.