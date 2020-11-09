Latest News
4 killed, 36 others wound in Kandahar car bomb explosion
At least four civilians killed and 34 others including police were wounded Sunday night in a car bomb explosion in Maiwand district, local officials said Monday.
According to the officials the blast happened near a police outpost in the district and women and children also wounded in the blast.
Eyewitnesses said that many shops, houses and the outpost have been destructed and some people trapped.
This comes as the local officials of Kandahar said on Sunday that more than 200 civilians have been killed and wounded in clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in various districts of the province.
Health officials said they have received 57 dead and 99 wounded people in the past 17 days across the province.
Human Rights Commission’s local office in Kandahar said that both sides have not paid attention to people’s lives in the clashes.
According to human rights officials the casualties caused by roadside bombs and airstrikes.
meanwhile, a car bomb explosion followed by gunfight happened near an outpost in Gardez city, Paktia province on Sunday evening, the provincial police said.
Paktia police spokesman Hayat Ahmadzai later said that a suicide bomber driving a car was recognized by security forces before targeting an outpost in Gardez city. He says the blast left “no casualties.”
Yesterday in a separate accident at least eight civilians were killed and seven more were wounded after three mortars hit near residential houses in Naw Abad area in the city of Ghazni, the provincial police spokesman Wahidullah Juma said.
He said that the incident happened when the first mortar “shelled by the Taliban” hit a house in the area and that the two others hit the area when the people gathered to help those affected.
He said that nine children and four women are among those killed and wounded in the incident.
Taliban has not commented on the statement.
Presidential Palace in a statement strongly condemned recent civilian casualties and blast in #Kandahar, Paktia & Ghazni provinces.
The Palace called on the Taliban to accept #Afghan people, government and international community consensus for declaring a lasting ceasefire in the country.
This comes as heavy clashes have been continuing in Arghandab, Maiwand, Zharay and Panjwayee districts of Kandahar between the Afghan forces and Taliban.
Taliban hopeful Biden with stick to Trump’s Doha deal
Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naeem said Sunday the US president-elect Joe Biden will hopefully stick to the Doha agreement signed between the group and the US in February.
It was this “conditions-based” agreement that paved the way for US troops withdrawals and for peace talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban.
However, the talks, which started on September 12 have since stalled.
Naeem meanwhile told journalists that the agreement was in the interests of the US and should not be subject to change.
“It (the agreement) serves the interest of the Afghan nation and the interest of the American nation. It should not be subject to any significant change and should be implemented in the form in which it is agreed upon,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.
“It is our expectation that the ongoing peace process and the agreement with the US government will remain on track,” Naeem said.
According to the Doha agreement, the Taliban are not to attack international forces and to prevent transnational terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) from operating in Afghanistan. They are also not permitted to attack populated urban cities.
Meanwhile ordinary Afghans also welcomed Biden’s victory, and said they hoped the new president would slow the US troop withdrawal to allow for a stable peace to take root, as opposed to Trump who said in a recent statement that he would like all American troops to be home by Christmas.
Biden said during his campaign that if he were elected, he would maintain a small troop presence in Afghanistan to ensure al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists do not threaten the US from the war-ravaged country. But he opposed continued US involvement in Afghan nation-building.
The Taliban however have been adamant that all foreign troops withdraw for peace to be achieved.
Kabul University attackers “blew themselves up” to mask their identities: Saleh
Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president, on Monday gave an update on last week’s attack on Kabul University and said attackers blew themselves up with handgrenades when they realised special forces were closing in on them through the roof of the building.
According to Saleh, the attackers had done this in a bid to erase their fingerprints so that they could not be identified.
He said they committed suicide in the end, using handgrenades.
Saleh also said efforts were being made using advanced technology with the help of foreign allies to identify the bodies, but stressed he could not disclose further progress due to the sensitivity of the investigation at this stage.
He also did not say how many attackers killed themselves.
Daesh (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack last Monday which resulted in the death of at least 30 civilians, mostly students.
Meanwhile, Saleh said that Yama Siawash, a former journalist and employee of the Central Bank, died in an explosion Saturday from an IED that was made with military grade RDX explosive material.
He said this was not “home made” explosive compounds.
Two kilograms was used in the explosive device which had been attached to his vehicle close to the fuel tank.
Siawash died along with two of his colleagues in Kabul city.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Sharp spike in infections sees COVID-19 tally hit 50 million mark
As a second wave sweeps across Europe, the global tally of COVID-19 infections topped the 50 million mark on Sunday.
According to a Reuters tally, the second wave of the virus in the past 30 days has accounted for a quarter of the total.
The United States has been particularly hard hit with over 100,000 new cases reported each day. A surge in infections in Europe also contributed to the spike in overall numbers.
Reuters reported that the latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.
More than 1.25 million people have died from the disease.
However, as Reuters states, the pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million. It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.
The global second wave is testing healthcare systems across Europe, prompting Germany, France and Britain to order many citizens back to their homes again.
Denmark, which imposed a new lockdown on its population in several northern areas, ordered the culling of its 17 million minks after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans.
The latest US surge coincided with the last month of election campaigning in which President Donald Trump minimized the severity of the pandemic and his successful challenger, Joe Biden, urged a more science-based approach.
Trump’s rallies, some open-air and with few masks and little social distancing, led to 30,000 additional confirmed cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths, Stanford University economists estimated in a research paper.
Reuters reported that in Asia, India has the world’s second-highest caseload but has seen a steady slowdown since September. Total cases exceeded 8.5 million cases on Friday.
