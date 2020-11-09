4 killed, 36 others wound in Kandahar car bomb explosion

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2020)

At least four civilians killed and 34 others including police were wounded Sunday night in a car bomb explosion in Maiwand district, local officials said Monday.

According to the officials the blast happened near a police outpost in the district and women and children also wounded in the blast.

Eyewitnesses said that many shops, houses and the outpost have been destructed and some people trapped.

This comes as the local officials of Kandahar said on Sunday that more than 200 civilians have been killed and wounded in clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in various districts of the province.

Health officials said they have received 57 dead and 99 wounded people in the past 17 days across the province.

Human Rights Commission’s local office in Kandahar said that both sides have not paid attention to people’s lives in the clashes.

According to human rights officials the casualties caused by roadside bombs and airstrikes.

meanwhile, a car bomb explosion followed by gunfight happened near an outpost in Gardez city, Paktia province on Sunday evening, the provincial police said.

Paktia police spokesman Hayat Ahmadzai later said that a suicide bomber driving a car was recognized by security forces before targeting an outpost in Gardez city. He says the blast left “no casualties.”

Yesterday in a separate accident at least eight civilians were killed and seven more were wounded after three mortars hit near residential houses in Naw Abad area in the city of Ghazni, the provincial police spokesman Wahidullah Juma said.

He said that the incident happened when the first mortar “shelled by the Taliban” hit a house in the area and that the two others hit the area when the people gathered to help those affected.

He said that nine children and four women are among those killed and wounded in the incident.

Taliban has not commented on the statement.

Presidential Palace in a statement strongly condemned recent civilian casualties and blast in #Kandahar, Paktia & Ghazni provinces.

The Palace called on the Taliban to accept #Afghan people, government and international community consensus for declaring a lasting ceasefire in the country.

This comes as heavy clashes have been continuing in Arghandab, Maiwand, Zharay and Panjwayee districts of Kandahar between the Afghan forces and Taliban.