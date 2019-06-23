4 Killed, 3 Injured in Herat Traffic Accident

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

At least four people including women were killed and three others wounded in a traffic accident in western Herat province of Afghanistan on Sunday, a local official said.

The incident happened after a small vehicle collided with a truck in Herat-Islam Qala highway.

An official in Herat central hospital said that the wounded victims were under their treatment.

The health condition of the wounded people said to be stable.

According to the Herat central hospital, they receive at least one thousand patients of traffic accidents every month.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.