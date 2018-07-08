38 Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Balkh

(Last Updated On: July 08, 2018 11:32 am)

At least 22 Taliban insurgents were killed and 16 others were wounded in a joint operation named “Walid 9” in Chamtal district of Balkh province, local officials said.

The 209 Shahin Corps in a press release said a number of villages were cleared of oppositions during the operations and Afghan forces seized a number of arms and weapons of the militants.

The clearing operation will continue in insecure areas of the Chamtal district, the press release added.

The Chahar Boldak, Chamtal and Dawlat Abad districts are among the insecure districts in Balkh which often come under the Taliban’s attacks.