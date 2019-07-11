38 Militants Including Taliban’s Red Unit Commander Killed in Herat

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2019)

38 militants including Taliban’s red unit commander have been killed in air and ground operations conducted by Afghan security forces in Pashtoon Zarghoon district of Herat province, an official said on Thursday.

Provincial governor spokesman Jailani Farhad said that the dead body of Safiullah Chapat, a famous Taliban commander, was also found among the dead fighters.

In addition, Taliban’s designated governor for Herat Abdul Aziz Ansar was also injured along with five militants in the operation, Mr. Farhad added.

He further said that the operation was launched in Pashtoon Zarghoon and Oba districts four days ago and it is still continuing.

According to Mr. Farhad, the governor of Herat Abdul Qayoom Rahimi is commanding the operation.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.