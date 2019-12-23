37 to 39 Working Days to Address Electoral Complaints: IECC

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) announced its preparations for addressing all the electoral complaints about the preliminary results of the presidential election.

In a press conference on Sunday, a few hours after the announcement of preliminary results, the IECC says that the protesters are obliged to submit their complaints within next three days to the Electoral Complaints Commission.

Zuhra Bayan Shinwari, Head of IECC said that: “IECC assures everyone that it will neutrally and independently fulfill its obligations to record and address the electoral complaints with full transparency and on time in accordance to electoral law.”

According to the electoral law, protesting candidates have the right to file their complaints within 72 hours of the announcement of preliminary results.

“From tomorrow (Monday) on wards, the electoral tickets have the right to submit their detailed complaints to IECC mentioning the exact time and exact polling center,” said Qasim Elyasi, Secretary and Spokesperson of IECC.

Meanwhile, members of IECC emphasized that the announced results are preliminary and people should avoid any prejudgment in this regard.

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission will address the complaints between 37 to 39 working days.

On Sunday, the Independent Election Commission announced the preliminary results of election and Ashraf Ghani secured majority votes.