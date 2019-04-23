36 Taliban Insurgents Killed in Ghazni Joint Operation

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2019)

At least 36 Taliban militants were killed in several joint operations conducted by the Afghan forces and coalition forces in Ghazni province, a local official said on Tuesday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the operations were conducted in the provincial capital Ghazni city and in Ab band, Andar, Nawa and Deh Yak districts of the province.

According to Noori, at least 36 Taliban insurgents including a group’s key commander were killed and 12 others wounded during the military raids.

The Taliban commander was identified as Mullah Ramazan.

Nine Taliban insurgents were also detained during the operations, Noori said.

A weapon cache and at least 46 vehicles of the Taliban were also destroyed during the raids, he added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incidents yet.

On Sunday night, the Afghan Special Forces had launched an operation in Qarabagh district of Ghazni where at least nine Taliban militants were killed and 10 captives freed from their prison.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.