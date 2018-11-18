36 Militants Killed in Kunduz Operation

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

At least 36 Taliban militants were killed and 38 others injured during clearance operations conducted by Afghan army commandos in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province, the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Sunday.

According to a statement released by MoD, a local Taliban commander identified as Sardar Wali was also among the deaths.

This comes two days after the Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan announced that the Afghan security forces have been instructed to increase raids against the Taliban across the country in a bid to ensure the safety of the people and reduce the casualties of the security forces.