35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

UNICEF Afghanistan said Sunday that in March it treated more than 35,700 children for severe acute malnutrition.

“We aim to reach 1.1 million by the end of the year,” UNICEF tweeted.

According to UNICEF, it estimates that in 2022, 3.2 million children in Afghanistan will suffer from acute malnutrition.

One million severely malnourished children are at risk of death if we cannot take immediate action, UNICEF said.