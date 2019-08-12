35 Taliban Inmates Release from NDS Prison As a Peace Gesture

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2019)

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has set free 35 Taliban inmates from the prison of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha.

The NDS said in a statement that the directorate released 35 Taliban prisoners according to a presidential decree which was issued on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha.

The statement further added that the prisoners were released as a gesture of goodwill to help advance the peace process.

Meanwhile, the statement stated that the government has always kept the door for negotiations open in a bid to maintain peace and ensure a lasting ceasefire.

The NDS, in addition, said that the release of the inmates as an obvious example of the Afghan government’s will regarding peace and end of the long conflict in the country.