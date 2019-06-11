34 People Freed From Taliban’s Prison in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2019)

At least 34 people were rescued from a Taliban prison in an operation by Afghan police in northern Baghlan province on Monday night, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed in a statement.

In a statement released on Tuesday, MoI said that the operation was conducted at Lakhabi area of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the province.

According to the statement, at least 13 people including seven police, seven army soldiers, three NDS personnel and 17 civilians were freed from the Taliban captivity.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces have destroyed the Taliban’s prison during the raid, the provincial police said.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Baghlan is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.