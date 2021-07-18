33 civilians killed or wounded in past 48 hours in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2021)

At least 33 civilians killed or wounded in past 48 hours in clashes in Kandahar province, local officials said on Sunday.

Officials at the Mirwais regional hospital in Kandahar said seven bodies and 26 injured people had been taken to the hospital.

“Besides from Daman and Arghandab districts, the victims are also brought from PD6, PD7, PD8, PD9 and PD13 of Kandahar city,” health officials said.

The injured include

women and children, officials said.

Currently, government forces and the Taliban are fighting in PD6, PD7, PD8 and PD9 of Kandahar city.

Earlier, Rohullah Akhundzada, the governor of Kandahar, said the districts of Kandahar province had not fallen militarily but politically.

He added that the only reason for the fall of the districts was because of the fight against corruption in the province, started by him.

He warns that he will provide all the documents of corruption to the people.

“When I started fighting corruption, they started a political downfall,” he said.

He also warns the elders of Kandahar that if they do not stop these political controversies, he will expose everything they have done over the last 18 years.