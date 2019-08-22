There Will Be No Peace Without an Interim Government: Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2019)

An interim government is needed for peace in Afghanistan, and peace shall be improbable without it, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, leader of The Islamic Party of Afghanistan and a presidential candidate said in a campaign rally of his supporter on Thursday in Maidan Wardak Province.

“Whoever opposes peace in Afghanistan, shall get isolated,” added Mr. Hekmatyar.

He also warns foreign forces of any intervention in the upcoming presidential election, stating that the consequences shall be too dangerous.

This comes as President Ghani said on Wednesday night that there will be peace and there will be a presidential election held too, without any mentioning of the interim government.

Moreover, Hekmatyar’s campaign gathering in Wardak province has been targeted by 5 missiles landing near the place, though no casualties have been reported.