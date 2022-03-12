$32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul: DAB

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2022)

Officials at Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, confirmed Sunday that $32 million in cash aid arrived in Kabul on Saturday.

According to officials, “this is the 18th humanitarian aid package to reach Kabul and be delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).”

DAB welcomed the aid package and called on the international community to continue assisting Afghanistan’s banking system.

This is at least the 18th cash delivery from the United Nations to Afghanistan, of $32 million.

This brings the total amount of cash to over $570 million that has been delivered to the country and handed over to AIB.

Following the collapse of the previous government, the lack of cash resulted in a serious economic crisis which brought the country’s banking system to a halt.