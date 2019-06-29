32 Members of Public Uprising Forces Killed, Wounded in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

At least 25 members of the public uprising forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban insurgents in Nahrin district of Baghlan province, local officials said on Saturday.

Fazludin Muradi, district of Nahrin told Ariana News that the incident happened on Saturday at around 2 am when the Taliban red unit fighter attacked security outposts in villages of Nahrin district.

According to Muradi, at least 25 public uprising forces including their commander, Sallahudin, were killed and eight others wounded in the attack.

Muradi said that police forces have been deployed in the villages.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed in a statement that their fighters have captured three outposts and killed at least 28 police forces during the clashes.

Baghlan is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.