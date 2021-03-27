World
32 dead and over 160 injured in Egypt train crash
At least 32 people were killed and 165 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, health ministry officials said.
“Unknown individuals” triggered the emergency brakes on one of the trains causing it to stop, the rail authority told Reuters.
The second train, which was travelling in the same direction, crashed into the first from behind, it added.
Reuters reported that pictures showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water, as crowds looked on.
Some of the injured would need to be airlifted to the capital Cairo for treatment, officials said.
The public prosecutor’s office said it had ordered an investigation into the crash, which took place close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km south of Cairo.
Health Minister Hala Zayed said 32 people had died, 165 people were injured and dozens of ambulances had taken casualties to local hospitals, Reuters reported.
Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents are common.
Egyptians have long complained that successive governments failed to enforce basic safeguards.
According to Reuters, in the country’s worst train disaster, a fire tore through seven carriages of an overcrowded passenger train in 2002, killing at least 360 people.
Pakistan conducts successful test launch of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile
Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Pakistan military said in a statement.
Pakistan military said that the test flight was aimed at “re-validating” various design and technical parameters of the country’s weapon system including an advanced navigation system.
Pakistani Tribune news agency reported that this is the fifth missile test by the country’s armed forces since the start of the year, with launches of the Shaheen-3, Ghaznavi, Babur cruise missile, and the Fatah-1 conducted.
The Shaheen 1-A with an advanced guidance system is one of Pakistan’s highly accurate missile systems.
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead and striking a target up to 900 Kilometers.
“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers, and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system”, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) told local news agencies.
Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is reportedly aimed at countering threats from its neighboring country India.
The two nuclear-armed countries have fought four wars since gaining their independence from Britain in 1947.
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests under President Joe Biden and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang, Reuters reported.
The North Korean activity involved weapons systems at the low end of the spectrum that were not covered by U.N. Security Council testing bans, two senior officials of the Biden administration told a briefing call on Tuesday.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said two cruise missiles were fired off North Korea’s western coastal town of Onchon on Sunday morning.
Reuters reported that Seoul had detected signs a test was imminent and was monitoring it in real time, a JCS official told reporters on Wednesday. The JCS reports North Korea’s testing of advanced weapons such as nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles nearly in real time but not some tests of lower grade, shorter range weapons.
The launch marks North Korea’s first publicly known weapons test since Biden took office in January.
But Biden downplayed the latest activity, saying “nothing much has changed,” while one senior official said it was “normal” testing and warned against “hyping” it.
“No, according to the Defense Department it’s business as usual. There’s no new wrinkle in what they did,” Biden told reporters upon his return from a visit to Ohio, when asked if the test was a provocation.
The Pentagon declined comment on the test, which was first reported by the Washington Post. North Korea’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
