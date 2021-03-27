Connect with us

32 dead and over 160 injured in Egypt train crash

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 27, 2021)

At least 32 people were killed and 165 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, health ministry officials said.

“Unknown individuals” triggered the emergency brakes on one of the trains causing it to stop, the rail authority told Reuters.

The second train, which was travelling in the same direction, crashed into the first from behind, it added.

Reuters reported that pictures showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water, as crowds looked on.

Some of the injured would need to be airlifted to the capital Cairo for treatment, officials said.

The public prosecutor’s office said it had ordered an investigation into the crash, which took place close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km south of Cairo.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said 32 people had died, 165 people were injured and dozens of ambulances had taken casualties to local hospitals, Reuters reported.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents are common.

Egyptians have long complained that successive governments failed to enforce basic safeguards.

According to Reuters, in the country’s worst train disaster, a fire tore through seven carriages of an overcrowded passenger train in 2002, killing at least 360 people.

Pakistan conducts successful test launch of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

March 26, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2021)

Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Pakistan military said in a statement.

Pakistan military said that the test flight was aimed at “re-validating” various design and technical parameters of the country’s weapon system including an advanced navigation system.

Pakistani Tribune news agency reported that this is the fifth missile test by the country’s armed forces since the start of the year, with launches of the Shaheen-3, Ghaznavi, Babur cruise missile, and the Fatah-1 conducted.

The Shaheen 1-A with an advanced guidance system is one of Pakistan’s highly accurate missile systems.

It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead and striking a target up to 900 Kilometers.

“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers, and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system”, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) told local news agencies.

Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is reportedly aimed at countering threats from its neighboring country India.

The two nuclear-armed countries have fought four wars since gaining their independence from Britain in 1947.

North Korea fires two short-range missiles

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2021)

North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests under President Joe Biden and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang, Reuters reported.

The North Korean activity involved weapons systems at the low end of the spectrum that were not covered by U.N. Security Council testing bans, two senior officials of the Biden administration told a briefing call on Tuesday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said two cruise missiles were fired off North Korea’s western coastal town of Onchon on Sunday morning.

Reuters reported that Seoul had detected signs a test was imminent and was monitoring it in real time, a JCS official told reporters on Wednesday. The JCS reports North Korea’s testing of advanced weapons such as nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles nearly in real time but not some tests of lower grade, shorter range weapons.

The launch marks North Korea’s first publicly known weapons test since Biden took office in January.

But Biden downplayed the latest activity, saying “nothing much has changed,” while one senior official said it was “normal” testing and warned against “hyping” it.

“No, according to the Defense Department it’s business as usual. There’s no new wrinkle in what they did,” Biden told reporters upon his return from a visit to Ohio, when asked if the test was a provocation.

The Pentagon declined comment on the test, which was first reported by the Washington Post. North Korea’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.

Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

March 22, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: March 22, 2021)

Myanmar activists plan fresh protests on Monday including a call for vehicle convoys to drive through intersections honking horns with occupants raising three-finger anti-coup salutes despite reports of security forces killing more people at the weekend.

Media reported dawn protests in at least two parts of the commercial hub of Yangon on Monday after hundreds of people in Mandalay, including many medical staff in white coats, marched before sunrise on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 was overthrown by the military, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform.

One man was shot dead and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said on Sunday as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors.

Later, one person was killed and another wounded in the country’s second city of Mandalay when security forces opened fire after residents tried to resist efforts by the military to set up a base in a school, the Myanmar Now news portal reported.

At least 250 people have now been killed since the coup, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

The violence has forced many citizens to think up novel ways to express their rejection of a return to army rule.

To mark the one-month anniversary of the launch of one of the biggest demonstrations since the coup and a national strike, activists in posts on social media urged people on Monday to join a car convoy protest.

Protesters across the country staged candle-lit, nighttime protests over the weekend.

Protesters in some places were joined by Buddhist monks holding candles at the weekend and others came out later on Sunday, including in Monywa, where police opened fire.

“Sniper, sniper,” people can be heard shouting in a video clip shortly after the man was shot in the head and more shots rang out.

The spokesman for the junta was not available for comment but has previously said security forces have used force only when necessary.

State media said on Sunday that men on motorbikes attacked a member of the security forces who later died. The military said two policemen were killed in earlier protests.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN DIPLOMATIC PUSH

The junta says a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi’s party was fraudulent, an accusation rejected by the electoral commission. Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date.

Western countries have repeatedly condemned the coup and the violence. Asian neighbors, who have for years avoided criticizing each other, have also begun speaking out.

In a sign of a new diplomatic push in Southeast Asia, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Brunei Darussalam on Monday before going to Malaysia and Indonesia.

The trip comes as Indonesia and Malaysia seek an urgent high-level meeting of Southeast Asia’s regional grouping, of which Myanmar is a member, on the crisis.

Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). A meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers on March 2 failed to make a breakthrough.

The military, which sees itself as the sole guardian of national unity and ruled for nearly 50 years after a 1962 coup, has shown no sign of even considering back-tracking on its seizure of power.

Coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing visited the Coco islands, one of Myanmar’s most strategically important outposts, 400 km (250 miles) south of Yangon, on Saturday and reminded members of the armed force there that their main duty was to defend the country against external threats.

Suu Kyi, 75, faces accusations of bribery and other crimes that could see her banned from politics and jailed if convicted. Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.

Australian media reported that two Australian business consultants were detained as they tried to leave Myanmar, but it was not clear why. An Australian foreign ministry spokesperson said it was providing consular assistance but declined to comment further for privacy reasons.

