30 Taliban militants surrender in Herat

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2020)

At least 30 Taliban militants including a group’s commander have handed over their weapons to the Afghan security forces in western Herat province, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

According to the statement, a Taliban commander along with his 29 fighters surrendered in Austora village of Herat’s Chesht-e-Sharif district.

The statement identified the Taliban commander as “Sahib Khan,” who was involved in destructive activities in the Shahrak district of Ghor province in the last few years.

The MoD added that so far 292 militants in Shahrak and 48 others in Chesht-e-Sharif districts have laid down their weapons.

So far the Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.