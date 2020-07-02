Latest News
30 Taliban militants killed in Helmand, Maidan Wardak, Balkh clashes
At least 30 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Helmand, Maidan Wardak, and Balkh provinces.
The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the militants stormed security outposts of the Afghan forces in Grishk and Nadali districts on Wednesday night.
At least 13 Taliban fighters were killed in Sarband and Yakhchal areas in Grishk and five more were killed in the Nahr-e Bughra area of Nadali in the counterattack, the ministry said, adding that five Taliban dead bodies have remained on the battlefield.
Meanwhile, the Taliban attacked Afghan forces in the Mohammad Quli area in Jaghatu district of Maidan Wardak province which faced “fierce resistance” by Afghan forces.
The Ministry of Defense added, as a result, 9 Taliban militants were killed and a vehicle and a motorbike of the group were destroyed.
In a separate incident, the Taliban militants attacked a convoy of the Afghan security and defense forces in the Shulgera district of Balkh province.
The Defense Ministry confirmed, adding that three insurgents were killed and four others wounded in the incident.
The ministry, however, did not provide further details about the casualties of the Afghan forces.
The Taliban yet to make a comment on the matter.
It comes as the United Nations in a statement on Thursday urged all warring parties to reduce violence and attacks against each other.
UN urges civilians protection, reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan talks
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urges parties to redouble efforts at protecting civilians from harm and de-escalating the conflict in order to save lives and create a conducive environment for the upcoming intra-Afghan talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
The peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are expected to start this month.
In a statement released on Thursday, the UNAMA said that it is particularly concerned by a recent spate of violent incidents in which members of Afghanistan’s civil society have been targeted.
“Deliberate attacks against religious leaders, healthcare workers, members of the judiciary, civil society activists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and journalists are both shocking and criminal,” UNAMA said it seeks to the authorities to bring the perpetrators to account, emphasizing its determination to continue support to Afghanistan’s flourishing civil society sector.
“It’s taken enormous work and some brave decisions for Afghans to reach the point of being on the eve of unprecedented intra-Afghan negotiations,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. “I encourage parties to lay the necessary foundation for the talks by showing their commitment to peace through immediate and concrete actions to protect civilians and reduce violence.”
“It’s taken enormous work and some brave decisions for Afghans to reach the point of being on the eve of unprecedented intra-Afghan negotiations.” – UN envoy @DeborahLyonsUN urging de-escalation of #Afghanistan conflict ahead of Doha talks. More: https://t.co/15EaAZweg2 pic.twitter.com/AS7iqh5JTO
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) July 2, 2020
“There are spoilers who do not wish to see an end to war,” said Lyons, who is also head of UNAMA. “No matter what tactics they employ to de-rail the peace process, they cannot be allowed to succeed.”
In the first six months of 2020, preliminary figures indicate more than 800 civilians were killed and injured in deliberate attacks against civilians. UNAMA attributed responsibility for approximately half of these civilian casualties to the Taliban.
UNAMA remains particularly concerned by the deliberate targeting of religious leaders, with 18 incidents verified this year (six in June); healthcare personnel, with 13 incidents verified this year (two in June); judiciary members, with 11 incidents verified this year (three in June); civil society activists, with six incidents verified this year; NGOs, with five incidents verified this year (one in June); and journalists, with three incidents verified this year.
June incidents that require further verification include that of 22 June in Kabul, when armed men on a motorbike opened fire on a vehicle, killing all five passengers inside, including one prosecutor, working in the Bagram detention facility; and the 27 June incident also in the capital, when an Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission staff member and driver were killed by an IED when they were traveling to work.
The United Nations reiterates that attacks deliberately targeting Afghanistan’s civilian population are serious violations of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes.
UNAMA draws attention to the continued harm to civilians from the use of indirect fire during ground engagements in civilian-populated areas that have caused roughly 25 percent of civilian casualties in the second quarter of 2020. On 29 June, in Sangin district, Helmand province, dozens of civilian casualties resulted from mortars fired by the Afghan National Army in response to Taliban fire when the mortars missed the intended target and landed in a busy marketplace, according to UNAMA’s preliminary findings.
“Verification of civilian harm remains ongoing and UNAMA will provide updated civilian casualty figures in its midyear protection of civilians report in July,” the organization said.
In addition, there has been a recent increase in civilian casualties from the Taliban’s use of pressure-plate IEDs; in the week following the Eid ceasefire, these victim-activated devices were the leading cause of civilian casualties.
The Mission’s continued call for an end to violence is also immediately linked to the need for all parties to provide the necessary focus and resources to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, a serious threat to everyone in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan among most corrupt countries: SIGAR
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most corrupt, poor, and least educated countries, even after 18 years of military and economic support from the United States and coalition forces.
The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan’s Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR), along with its $ 1 billion aid to Afghanistan, says Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest and most corrupt countries, and according to the World Bank reports, Afghanistan will need at least $ 4.6 billion to $ 8.2 billion until 2024.
“After 18 years of US and coalition military support and economic largesse to the Afghan government and people, Afghanistan remains as one of the poorest, least educated and most corrupt countries in the world,” said John Sepco, a senior U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
Although the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is concerned about the post-peace Afghan economy, he once again shows that the US government is spending billions of dollars.
“At $ 137 billion and counting, Afghanistan has become the most expensive reconstruction project in the history of the United States,” said Seppko.
Earlier, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction spoke of the loss of money in the Afghan government, which was rejected by the Afghan government.
Parliament approves amended Coronavirus budget
The Lower House of the Afghan parliament approved on Wednesday the extra budget for the Coronavirus crisis in the country.
The lawmakers, however, had rejected the budget but the government resent the draft to the House after bringing some minor changes in it.
The Finance and Budget Commission of the parliament says the national budget was 428 billion AFN, but the government has added another 21 billion AFN.
“In the first amend draft 428.380 billion AFN included all the budget. But the budget raised to 449 billion AFN of which 30 billion is allocated to contain the coronavirus, “Abdul Rauf Anami, a member of the commission said.
Meanwhile, joint parliamentary commissions rejected the government’s amended draft to increase operative funds and transfer funds from many development projects to the Coronavirus budget.
“In areas where additional money was offered, we rejected it, for example, a 1.7 billion AFN for operational units, transferring three hundred and fifty million AFN to the provinces,” said Mir Afghan Safi, head of the Finance and Budget Commission. “It was difficult to monitor, and all the commissions have accepted the amendment of the parliament and it is an agreement.”
Finally, the House of Representatives put the budget document to fight the coronavirus on a vote by adding the amendments of the commissions of the House.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The government’s proposed amendments to fight the coronavirus and the accidental amendments of the commissions are to be put on vote… It is approved with a majority of for votes and five against votes.”
However, members of the House of Representatives emphasize that they will closely monitor how the budget would be utilized to fight the coronavirus, as any corruption in this regard could lead to people’s death.
