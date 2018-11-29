30 Militants Lay Down Arms, Join Peace Process in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2018)

30 militants including 16 Daesh loyalists and 14 Taliban fighters have laid down arms and joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, an official said on Thursday.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the militants surrendered to the Afghan intelligence agency after heavy military pressures applied over these groups.

According to Khogyani, the militant groups have handed over around 32 weapons as well.

“After we discovered the fact that our leaders are the agents of Pakistan’s ISI, we joined peace process and laid down our arms,” said Khanullah, a former member of the Daesh insurgent group who was involved in anti-government activities in Achin and Nazian districts of the province.

“I was fighting against the government with Kamran Kochi but I surrendered and laid down my weapon,” regretted Shawkat Khan, a former member of the Taliban group in Shinwar district of Nangarhar.

The insurgent groups have not made a comment about the report yet.

This comes after last week 54 Taliban militants joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.