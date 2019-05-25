30 Militants Including Taliban’s Red Unit Commander Killed in Helmand

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2019)

The Afghan intelligence special forces have killed 30 militants including two senior Taliban members in Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Saturday.

The Taliban militants were killed during “targeted operations” over Taliban bases in Marja and Sangin districts of the province, the statement added.

Two senior Taliban militants were identified as Mullah Abdul Hakim, the commander of Taliban’s red unit, and Mullah Anargul, the Taliban’s shadow governor for Marja district of Helmand.

49 rounds of mines, one AK-47, seven radio communication devices, 1,000 bullets, and some military equipments were also seized during the operation, the statement further said.

In addition, eight Taliban bases were also destroyed in the operations.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in south of Afghanistan where the insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts.