30 killed in three back-to-back explosions at Kabul school

(Last Updated On: May 8, 2021)

Three consecutive explosions targeted students at a public school in PD13, in Dasht-e-Barchi, in Kabul city on Saturday evening killing at least 30 people.

According to the sources, an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in front of the Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School at around 4:30 pm. This explosion was followed by two suicide bombings while frantic students were running from the school compound immediately after the first explosion.

The Interior Ministry stated that at least 30 people – including students – were killed and 52 others wounded in the explosions.

Sources, meanwhile, stated that as many as 40 people have been killed and around 100 others injured in the incident.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban issued a statement soon after the explosion and denied any involvement in the attack.

The group said: “We condemn blasts in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that were carried out against civilians; unfortunately, the blasts left too many casualties.”

The Taliban blamed the terrorist group Daesh (IS-K) for the attack.

Meanwhile, the attack has been widely condemned by the Afghan leaders and the international community.

The UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed “its deep revulsion at today’s blasts in Dasht-i-Barchi Kabul. An atrocity. Many civilians were killed and injured. Our heartfelt condolences are with the victim’s families and we wish a speedy recovery to those hurt.”

The European Union in Afghanistan also condemned today’s explosion stating “the horrendous attack in Dasht-i Barchi area in Kabul, is a despicable act of terrorism. Targeting primarily students in a girls’ school makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan.”

President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the bombing in Kabul, said it was a “barbaric act”. He said the Taliban have shown they are not only reluctant to resolve the current crisis peacefully and fundamentally. He said: “They sabotage peace.”