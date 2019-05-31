3 Taliban Commanders Killed, 12 Wounded in Paktia Clashes

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2019)

At least three Taliban insurgents were killed and 12 others injured in clashes with the Afghan security forces in eastern Paktia province, a local official said on Friday.

Sardar Wali Tabassum, a spokesman for Paktia police told Ariana News the Taliban fighters attacked a police base in Ahmad Khel district of the province on Thursday night and face “resistance” by Afghan soldiers.

At least three Taliban commanders have been killed and 12 others wounded in the clashes with the police forces, Tabassum said.

In the incident a number of Taliban weapons and battle equipment were also seized by Afghan forces, he added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Paktia is among the volatile provinces located in the eastern part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence.