3 Taliban Commanders Among 18 Killed in Badghis Airstrike

At least 18 Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in northwest Badghis province, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Afghan forces conducted an air operation in Bala Murghab district of the province on Friday night.

As a result, at least 18 militants including three Taliban local commanders were killed, the statement added.

The statement identified the group’s commanders as Mohammad Gul, Mullah Samiullah and Mullah Bisharat who were involved in destructive activities in the district.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Badghis is among the insecure provinces in northwest of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are operating in a number of its districts.