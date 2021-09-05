World
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Three security personnel were killed and at least 20 people were injured Sunday morning in a suicide bombing at a checkpost in Quetta, Pakistan.
The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed the suicide attack had targeted the Sohana Khan FC checkpost at Mastung Road, Geo News reported.
The spokesperson said that the CTD has launched an investigation into the explosion.
Geo reported the injured were taken to the Sheikh Zaid hospital.
Police said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into a law enforcement agency vehicle at the checkpost.
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
New York, New Jersey declare emergencies in record rains
The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency late on Wednesday as record-breaking rains from tropical storm Ida led to flooding and hazardous conditions on the roads, with media reporting at least nine deaths.
“I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a “historic weather event”. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time, Reuters reported.
Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Ida brought torrential rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.
All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City’s streets until 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.
The storm damage from Ida had astounded officials on Wednesday, three days after the powerful hurricane pounded southern Louisiana, and reconnaissance flights revealed entire communities devastated by wind and floods.
Tornadoes spawned by the storm ripped through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, images on social media showed.
Social media images showed water gushing over New York City’s subway platforms and trains.
First responders evacuated people from the subway system, the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Janno Lieber, said in a statement.
De Blasio urged people to stay home.
“Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside”, he wrote on Twitter.
Kazakh defence minister resigns after 15 die in arms depot blasts
Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev resigned on Tuesday, the office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, days after a fire and a series of blasts at an arms depot killed 15 soldiers and firefighters.
Dozens of people were wounded by the blasts which forced the authorities to evacuate nearby settlements in Kazakhstan’s southern Zhambyl province on August 26. The cause of the fire remains unclear, Reuters reported.
The fire and blasts provoked a public outcry, especially because the explosives at the base in question had been relocated there from a facility in the town of Arys after a similar incident there in 2019 which killed four people.
