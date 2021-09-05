Connect with us

3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing

Published

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2021)

Three security personnel were killed and at least 20 people were injured Sunday morning in a suicide bombing at a checkpost in Quetta, Pakistan.

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed the suicide attack had targeted the Sohana Khan FC checkpost at Mastung Road, Geo News reported.

The spokesperson said that the CTD has launched an investigation into the explosion.

Geo reported the injured were taken to the Sheikh Zaid hospital.

Police said the suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into a law enforcement agency vehicle at the checkpost.

