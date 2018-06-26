3 Police Killed and Wounded in Taliban Assault

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2018 2:43 pm)

At least two Police soldiers were killed and one other was wounded as a result of Taliban assault on a police checkpoint in Esfandi village of Ghazni province, local officials said on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Ghazni governor, Mohammad Afrif Noori said Taliban also suffered casualties, but the exact number is not known.

According to local officials, the security in Ghazni remains highly fragile, and a number of districts are under serious threat.

This comes as Jaghato district collapsed to Taliban over the past months and shortly after recaptured by Afghan forces.