3 killed, 8 wounded in Khost, Laghman blasts

At least three policemen were killed and eight people, including five NDS forces, wounded in two separate blasts in the country on Sunday, officials said.

The first blast occurred in Khost province at around 1 pm Sunday, police said.

According to police, at least eight people, including three National Directorate Security (NDS) soldiers, were wounded in the explosion.

Qudratullah Haidarkhel, a spokesman for the provincial Police told Ariana News that an explosive-loaded motorbike was detonated at Mujahid square in the Khost city.

Haidarkhel stated that all injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second explosion took place in Laghman province this afternoon.

Sources said that at least three policemen were killed after a roadside mine detonated in the provincial capital Mehtralam city.

No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.