3 killed, 8 wounded in Khost, Laghman blasts
At least three policemen were killed and eight people, including five NDS forces, wounded in two separate blasts in the country on Sunday, officials said.
The first blast occurred in Khost province at around 1 pm Sunday, police said.
According to police, at least eight people, including three National Directorate Security (NDS) soldiers, were wounded in the explosion.
Qudratullah Haidarkhel, a spokesman for the provincial Police told Ariana News that an explosive-loaded motorbike was detonated at Mujahid square in the Khost city.
Haidarkhel stated that all injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second explosion took place in Laghman province this afternoon.
Sources said that at least three policemen were killed after a roadside mine detonated in the provincial capital Mehtralam city.
No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Tajikistan to host 9th Heart of Asia Summit
Tajikistan will host the ninth round of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) summit in the country’s capital Dushanbe on Monday.
Foreign Ministers and representatives from around 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day summit, where ways to strengthen regional consensus for peace and development in Afghanistan will be discussed.
Mirwais Naab, Deputy Foreign Minister stated: “Afghanistan, will with strength and a clear message, attend the meeting. We will reiterate [calls for a] ceasefire and reduction in violence.”
Meanwhile, Iran Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi said that he hoped the summit will pave the way to restoring peace in Afghanistan.
“I hope the outcome of this summit could help Afghanistan in maintaining peace and stability in the country,” Saberi said.
Viraj Singh, Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan said: “All countries demand security in Afghanistan. In this crucial summit, the countries will discuss topics and their concerns.”
The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was founded on November 2, 2011, in Istanbul, Turkey.
The organization was established to address the shared challenges and interests of Afghanistan and its neighbors and regional partners.
The Heart of Asia is comprised of 15 participating countries, 17 supporting countries, and 12 supporting regional and international organizations.
Ghani calls on Afghan youths to help solve country’s problems
While efforts are underway by the US to accelerate the peace process, and concerns grow about the Taliban’s looming Spring Offensive, President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that all youths in the country must think of ways in which Afghanistan’s problems can be solved.
Speaking at the first meeting of the High Youth Council, Ghani said the newly established council must submit specific proposals for each ministry and government departments on how to solve problems.
“Every young person must decide which problem they can solve in Afghanistan, and in each section the youths must have specific plans,” Ghani told the young guests present.
“The Youth Council should have a regular agenda and maintain national unity,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that the country’s main goal is a process of nationalization.
“You [youths] must fight against anyone who commits prejudice and corruption and harms national unity,” Ghani said.
He also said government resources have not been used properly in government institutions.
“At least 50% of the country’s income is being stolen,” Ghani said.
According to him, Afghans are also being deprived of a basic right and that’s to live in peace.
“For 42 years, the people of Afghanistan, as a whole, have been deprived of their most basic collective right, which is the right to peace, stability and order.”
He also said: “Now they [people] have to decide for themselves about the future system.”
Recently government turned its focus on building the economic and infrastructure sectors.
Ghani said that if Afghanistan’s position is properly managed, more revenue will be generated from its mines.
“The biggest asset in Afghanistan is the location of this country, if the position of Afghanistan is properly managed, more revenue will be earned from its mines, because Afghanistan is located in the heart of Asia,” Ghani said.
Afghan Air Force member gunned down in Kabul
Safatullah Faqir, a member of the Afghan Air Force (AAF), was killed by unknown gunmen in Bagh-e-Daud area of Paghman district on Saturday, a source confirmed.
Kabul police said the incident is being investigated but they gave no further details.
Sources said Sunday that in addition to the killing of the AAF member, a state prosecutor was killed in Paktia province and another security force member was killed in Kabul in the past 24 hours. No further details were provided on these incidents.
This comes on the heels of two other incidents against security force members in the country since Friday.
On Saturday Dadullah Qani, a member of the Farah provincial council, told Ariana News that Abdul Khaliq Farahi, Commander of Education and Training Center of the Afghan army in Farah, was shot dead in the provincial capital Farah city on Friday night.
Sources, however, said Farahi was gunned down “before the eyes of his family.”
In a separate incident, a police officer was killed in PD1 of Farah city on Saturday afternoon.
Local officials said that Khalil Barikzai, a police officer, was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in front of his house.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
