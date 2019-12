(Last Updated On: December 28, 2019)

A deadly car accident in Kabul-Jalalabad highway killed and wounded more than 20 people today around 3 pm.

On Saturday afternoon, two Mercedes cars had a crush which took the lives of three passengers at the moment. This car accident took place in the Qarghayi district of Laghman province.

This accident left 18 passengers injured. It is reported that the health situations of injured people are very critical. Early reports suggest that the main cause of the accident was the careless drivers.