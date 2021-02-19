3.8 earthquake near Kabul, Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2021)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit the mountainous region of Afghanistan, west of the Capital City Kabul, last night on Feb. 18, 2021, 22:48 local time. Volcano discovery reported.

According to the report the quake originated 84 km southwest from the town of Paghman in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, at a depth of 10 km.

The area surrounding the quake is mountainous.

The quake was mostly felt by Kabul residents.

Meanwhile, a number of citizens also reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound from the location of the epicenter towards the mountains before feeling the quake.

So far there were no damages or casualties immediately reported.

But India’s national center for seismology says the Afghanistan earthquake was 4.3-magnitude.