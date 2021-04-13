Latest News
2nd VP Danish critiizes HCNR’s plan for Turkey conference
Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Muhammad Sarwar Danish has criticized the High Council for National Reconciliation’s (HCNR) peace proposal for the Istanbul conference stating the plan proposes the sharing of power between two tribes.
According to Danish the plan highlights demands of a party that wants peace, a transitional government and a political system that includes a prime minister. He also said the plan was insulting to President Ashraf Ghani.
“The plan has highlighted differences in a republican front instead of supporting the consensus. Therefore, it cannot be presented at the Istanbul meeting or at any other meeting,” said Danish.
“They want the system for a specific tribe. Other tribes have been broken into third and fourth categories,” said Mohammad Hadayat, Danish’s media adviser.
Younus Qanooni, head of the HCNR’s committee for preparation and unification of peace plans, defended the plan.
“Danish’s speech is an insult to other parties that proposed the plan,” said Qanooni.
The HCNR’s plan has two parts:
1 – President Ghani’s plan that emphasized early elections and the preservation of the leadership of the current system and institutions.
2 – Establishing a system that would include a president and a prime minister and for a three-year transitional government to be established.
“It was not personal ideas. It was drawn up from 36 plans,” said Atta Mohammad Noor, a member of the HCNR.
Based on the proposed plan, a transitional government would have executive bodies, judicial bodies, a national assembly, an Islamic assembly, a high state council and a commission to amend the constitution.
The HCNR is however still expected to finalize the plan before presenting it to the Turkey conference.
Turkish daily reports Istanbul Conference to be postponed
Turkey’s Daily Sabah has reported that the Afghan peace conference that was scheduled to take place in Istanbul on April 16 is expected to be postponed until April 26.
The Daily Sabah said sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed this on Tuesday.
According to the Daily Sabah, the foreign ministry stated in response to a question posed by them about the Taliban’s latest announcement that it would not participate in the talks, that the talks will be delayed and will likely be held on April 26.
A Taliban spokesperson said Monday that the group would not attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to set in place a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy.
Spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office Mohammad Naeem said on Monday night that the group would however discuss whether to attend talks if they were set for a later date.
Naeem said attendance at the conference and the Blinken peace proposal were being discussed “and whenever the discussion is completed we will share our final decision.”
According to Turkish officials, the talks were expected to last for 10 days.
Turkish foreign ministry sources also told Daily Sabah that after the Taliban’s announcement on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Meanwhile, NATO foreign and defense ministers are also expected to hold a video meeting on Wednesday on Ukraine and Afghanistan, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and with U.S. defence and foreign ministers present at the military alliance’s headquarters, two diplomats said.
This latest development comes ahead of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline – which is less than three weeks away. According to Biden officials, Washington has not yet made a final decision.
US army chief says military ready to exit when ordered
While no decision has yet been announced on whether US President Joe Biden will extend troop presence in the country, the US Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said Monday that the military are ready to execute any orders to exit Afghanistan.
He said “the administration is leading with policy. They’re going to shape it with diplomacy, and then the military will execute those orders. They’re in the process right now.
“There’s multiple contingencies. And once those decisions are made at the highest level, we’ll be ready to execute,” he said.
In an interview with the Washington Post, he said moving the troops and equipment out of the country was all about “physics”.
“Well, it’s all about physics. It comes down to how many people you need to move, how much equipment you need to move. And the commanders in the field have those type of contingency plans, and they’ll be able to advise the senior leaders in administration how long that takes. And those plans were available right now.”
McConville meanwhile implied that Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller has mechanisms in place to deal with a possible backlash from the Taliban should the US presence remain in Afghanistan after the May 1 deadline.
“I don’t think there’s any finer combat leader [than Miller] in the United States Army. He’s got a very distinguished career. He cares about his troops. And you know, we’re all going to make sure that our troops are taken care of and have the proper defense mechanisms in place to take care of that troop. So that’s certainly on the top of his mind,” McConville said.
He also said that the war in Afghanistan was going to end – “and it’s going to end with some type of political agreement.”
McConville also said that by having gone into Afghanistan in 2001, after the 9/11 attack, the US was able to hold those responsible accountable and were “able to prevent al-Qaida from being operational from that sanctuary over the last 20 years”.
Khalilzad discusses peace with Afghan women and Ulema
After wrapping up a four-day visit to Kabul, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday that he met with a broad-spectrum of Afghan society to hear their thoughts on the peace process.
Khalilzad tweeted: “Before I left Kabul, I met with a roundtable of women’s rights leaders & religious scholars to hear their candid thoughts regarding the state of affairs for Afghan women, including their essential place in a republic & inclusive peace process.”
“We share the fundamental view that women’s voices must be heard in the ongoing peace talks and the influential position women (and) ulema have in encouraging a just and durable peace for all Afghans,” Khalilzad tweeted.
Earlier Monday, the US Embassy issued a statement reporting that Khalilzad met with government and political leaders, civil society activists, and the diplomatic community during his visit to Kabul to discuss preparations for the upcoming Istanbul conference.
The US Embassy said in each engagement, Khalilzad underscored the importance for both sides to accelerate the peace process.
The US-proposed Istanbul Conference is expected to start on April 16 and will bring together a wide range of stakeholders.
However, late Monday, the Taliban told Ariana News the group was not ready to take part at the conference.
The group’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that if the conference is postponed and another date is set, they will hold discussions on whether to attend and will then “share the details of our decisions.”
This comes as the May 1 deadline for a full troop withdrawal looms.
But with less than three weeks to go, the US has still not decided on whether to withdraw all troops or to extend their presence in Afghanistan.
The troop withdrawal deadline was agreed to in February last year between the US and the Taliban, but without the Afghan government’s participation.
