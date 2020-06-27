29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2020)

At least 29 Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded in an airstrike and ground clashes in Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

Naser Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the Resolute Support Mission conducted an airstrike in Dar-e Syasang in Arghandab district of Kandahar, aimed to prevent Taliban attacks on a number of Afghan security outpost.

Barikzai said, as a result, 15 militants were killed and six others wounded.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack on a security outpost in the Marouf district of Kandahar.

At least six insurgents were killed in the incident.

In a separate incident, at least eight Taliban militants including a commander of the group were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in Washir district of Helmand province on Friday night, the Afghan army said.

According to the army, the Taliban commander was identified as Yahya also known as Ebrat.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.