29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand
At least 29 Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded in an airstrike and ground clashes in Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
Naser Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the Resolute Support Mission conducted an airstrike in Dar-e Syasang in Arghandab district of Kandahar, aimed to prevent Taliban attacks on a number of Afghan security outpost.
Barikzai said, as a result, 15 militants were killed and six others wounded.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack on a security outpost in the Marouf district of Kandahar.
At least six insurgents were killed in the incident.
In a separate incident, at least eight Taliban militants including a commander of the group were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in Washir district of Helmand province on Friday night, the Afghan army said.
According to the army, the Taliban commander was identified as Yahya also known as Ebrat.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.
US finalizing plan to withdraw 4,000 soldiers from Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump’s administration is close to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall, CNN reported citing two of the administration officials.
According to the report, the US would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.
The move would pave the way for a US exit from what Donald Trump called “endless war” and he so far remains determined to achieve.
Yet the discussions are taking place against the backdrop of an uptick in violence from the Taliban against the Afghan government, despite the insurgent group signing a historic agreement with the US in February and as the Trump administration has appeared to hold back on its criticism of the Taliban.
While the decision is not final, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed the plan with NATO allies last week and the topic was revisited in his meetings with NATO officials in Brussels Friday.
This comes as the US former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his book that Trump was opposed to continuing military presence in Afghanistan.
Bolton highlighted Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises and mismanagement of economic and security aid as reasons for his opposition.
Afghan gov’t weakened ahead of talks with Taliban: US watchdog
A US watchdog has warned that “systemic” corruption within the Afghan government is undermining its bargaining position in upcoming peace negotiations with the Taliban.
John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says that the Taliban would use corruption within the government to strengthen their bargaining power and weaken the government’s position in peace talks.
Many #Afghan and international observers have asserted that #corruption in #Afghanistan, by at least 2009, had become systemic, or pervasive and entrenchedhttps://t.co/6d03aOtxdo
— SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) June 25, 2020
Meanwhile, the US Special Inspector General urged the Afghan government leaders not to rely too much on foreign aid in the future.
“Afghanistan’s leaders must come to realize that in the end, private sector investment will matter far more to their country’s future than international donors, because after 19 years of war, foreign governments, including the United States, are growing weary of paying Afghanistan’s bills,” John Sopko added.
Tackling systemic #corruption demands cooperation from political leaders whose dominance may rely on the very power structures anticorruption efforts seek to dismantlehttps://t.co/6d03aOtxdo
— SIGAR (@SIGARHQ) June 25, 2020
He described the corruption in Afghanistan as an “insidious threat” and said it would undermine public confidence in the government.
“It is the most insidious threat the Afghan government faces because it saps the support of citizens who are trying to go about their daily work, feed their families, and live free of fear and intimidation,” Sopko added.
On the other hand, Deborah Lyons the UN envoy to Afghanistan says that the government’s fight against corruption is not enough and that it has lost the trust of the donor countries and the people of this country.
Government officials did not comment on the allegations, but the head of the government’s media center denied Sopko’s remarks, saying the government was making every effort to eradicate corruption.
People complain of poor services in Covid-19 hospitals – Kabul
Patients attendances complaints of poor services in the COVID-19 hospitals in Kabul.
According to them, many patients die not from the severity of the disease but the lack of services and negligence.
Some relatives of the patients claimed that despite millions of dollars in aid to fight the spread of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, hospitals face a lack of COVID-19 supplies and equipment.
“Since last night, I have witnessed more than 15 people died and their bodies were brought out from the hospital,” said Rahman, a relative of a patient.
On the other hand, the family of Faqir Nabi, one of the famous figures of the country’s cinema, who lost his life on Friday due to the Coronavirus in the Afghan-Japan hospital, says that Faqir Nabi was kept in the courtyard of the hospital for 4 days and died due to negligence and lack of facilities.
The head of Kabul public health, however, confirms that services in hospitals are poor, but he cites the reason for the increase in confirmed cases.
“Yes, there are problems and inadequate health facilities in hospitals, and the demand (patients) has increased. We had to use the courtyards and vestibules of hospitals,” said Khushal Nabizadah, Kabul’s director of public health.
According to Nabizada, around 150 to 160 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in isolation wards in Kabul.
It comes as Afghanistan Coronavirus cases have risen to 30451 with 683 deaths and 10306 recoveries.
