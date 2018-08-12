29 Development Projects to Be Implemented in 11 Provinces: MRRD

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2018 5:45 pm)

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) to implement 29 development projects in 11 provinces.

The projects will include building roads, canals, and protective walls. It will cost about $300 million.

MRRD said that the projects will provide job opportunities to many people and will be completed within six to 12 months.

The Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development Mujib Rahman Karimi called on the people to support the projects to be implemented in the country. He also urged the contractors to implement the projects with high quality.

Minister Karimi also said that the projects which have been implemented in last 17 years, had poor quality.

“We are committed to implementing these projects with high quality,” he said.

This comes as, in May, the MRRD has signed the contract of 22 projects with provincial development councils of 12 provinces as part of the territorial cohesion framework. The projects were expected to be implemented with financial support of India.