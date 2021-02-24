Business
28 production and trade companies participate in Gulfood 2021 Exhibition
The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) says that 28 production, processing, and trade companies from Afghanistan have participated in the Gulfood 2021 International Exhibition.
The 2021 edition of Gulfood is being held between the 21st and 25th of February at Dubai International Exhibition Center.
Habibullah Habibi, director of private sector development at the Ministry says that the expo is an exceptional and very important opportunity for Afghan traders to introduce Afghan agricultural and livestock products to the world.
Afghan traders participated in the exhibition with the assistance of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture; these products included saffron, dried fruits, herbs, honey and processed fruits, and dozens of other products.
Gulfood International exhibition is one of the largest food exhibitions in the world, with traders from more than 85 countries participating.
This year, as in previous years, tens of thousands of visitors and businessmen are expected to visit the exhibition.
According to ministry officials, Afghan products were welcomed at the exhibition and more than $ 100 million worth of contracts were awarded for the sale of Afghan agricultural and livestock products.
Business
Parliament approves fiscal year’s budget, Ghani praises the move
The Afghan parliament on Monday approved the current fiscal year’s budget with the majority of votes after weeks of tensions between the two-state branches over the document.
Following the national fiscal year budget approval the Presidential Palace issued a statement saying that President Ghani thanked members of the House of Representatives for approving the budget for the 1400 solar fiscal year.
“The President praised the decision, approving the national budget for the solar year 1400 in the national interest, and called it important for the timely implementation of the basic plans and programs of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, especially development projects throughout the country,” read the statement.
“Increasing the salaries of employees, accommodating development projects, the relative balance of money in special codes, reducing unnecessary spending, preventing the loss of people’s money are important chapters of this success,” said Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the house.
The fiscal year began on December 21, 2020, and the parliament rejected the budget draft twice.
On Sunday, lawmakers and the Finance Ministry officials agreed on almost all 19 disputed points, but they still have yet to agree on the allocation of the budget for the High Council for National Reconciliation as well as over the reduction in the number of development projects, MPs said.
Both sides also disagreed on a 15 million AFN allocation for the Afghanistan Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, but the issue was solved when the fund was removed from the third budget draft, according to lawmakers.
In the third and latest draft, 105 million AFN ($1.3 million) have been shifted to the regular budget from the development budget.
Meanwhile, MPs did not approve the budget for a number of departments that did not receive a vote by the parliament, such as the High Council for National Reconciliation, and placed the budget of the Council under the budget of the Presidential administration office.
Some MPs still believe that no changes have been brought in the budget and that “everything (recent disputes) was just a show and was for personal interests.”
The estimated budget for the fiscal year 1400 is over 473 billion AFN (nearly $6 billion), including 311 billion AFN ($4 billion) for the regular budget and 162 billion AFN ($2 billion) for the development budget.
Business
Protesting truckers driving up prices at Kabul’s bazaars
Shopkeepers and Kabul residents on Wednesday raised concerns about the increase in price of basic goods, foodstuff and fuel, which they attribute to protesting truck drivers.
In protest against this move, truck drivers have since blocked key highways for other trucks into Kabul.
Business
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has said the harvest of “red gold” saffron this year topped the 21 ton mark.
According to the ministry, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Kunduz, Farah and Daikundi are now the top saffron producing provinces in the country.
“In the 1399 solar year, about 7,900 hectares of saffron land was cultivated. Of this, 7,317 hectares of land in Herat province was planted with saffron, while all the other provinces combined used less than 500 hectares,” Akbar Rustami, the ministry’s spokesman said.
The ministry says that conditions in Herat are particularly favorable in terms of growing Crocus sativus, the flower that produces the saffron stigmas.
Being a sought after and expensive agricultural product, more and more farmers have started farming this plant in recent years, the ministry said.
The ministry also stated that agricultural experts are working to enhance the plant in order to improve its yield.
According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture, this solar year has seen the ministry focus on distributing farming equipment to the saffron sector and also on establishing farms used as examples to promote the sector.
Rustami said the ministry intends to continue working to develop the saffron sector through 1400, the next solar year.
28 production and trade companies participate in Gulfood 2021 Exhibition
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
Germany to give green light to extend military mission in Afghanistan
Pentagon ‘mindful of looming deadlines’ around troop withdrawals
Taliban bans foreign fighters from joining their ranks
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
Sola: Peace talks resume in Doha after a month of delays
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: reactions toward creation of interim government discussed
Sola: Ghani emphasizes power will only be handed over via election
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
-
Latest News5 days ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
-
Latest News4 days ago
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
-
Latest News3 days ago
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan Ministry of Interior confirms 186 officials dismissed for corruption