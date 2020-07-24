27 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar clashes

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2020)

At least 27 Taliban militants were killed in ground clashes and airstrike in southern Kandahar province, police confirmed.

Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked security outposts in Marouf district of the province on around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to Barikzai, seven militants were killed in the counterattack.

After clashes intensified US forces carried out an airstrike in the area, resulted in 20 deaths of Taliban fighters, he added.

The Afghan forces seized a Humvee vehicle, a number of weapons, mines, and ammo during the clashes.

Meanwhile, two policemen have been killed and six more injured in the incident.

Earlier this week, 30 Taliban fighters were killed in a US forces airstrike and police ambush in the province, Tadin Khan, police chief of Kandahar confirmed.

The Taliban yet make a comment about the incident.