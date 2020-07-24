Kandahar
27 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar clashes
At least 27 Taliban militants were killed in ground clashes and airstrike in southern Kandahar province, police confirmed.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked security outposts in Marouf district of the province on around 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to Barikzai, seven militants were killed in the counterattack.
After clashes intensified US forces carried out an airstrike in the area, resulted in 20 deaths of Taliban fighters, he added.
The Afghan forces seized a Humvee vehicle, a number of weapons, mines, and ammo during the clashes.
Meanwhile, two policemen have been killed and six more injured in the incident.
Earlier this week, 30 Taliban fighters were killed in a US forces airstrike and police ambush in the province, Tadin Khan, police chief of Kandahar confirmed.
The Taliban yet make a comment about the incident.
Kandahar
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
At least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, police confirmed.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters attacked security outposts in Zherai and Takhta pul districts of the province on Tuesday which faced resistance by Afghan forces.
The militants stormed a security outpost in Zherai at around midnight Tuesday, in which at least 8 insurgents were killed and three others injured, Barikzai said.
He added that one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the shooting exchange.
Meanwhile, at least five Taliban fighters were killed and 9 others wounded as the group attacked a security outpost in the Bedak area of Takhta pul district on Tuesday night, Barikzai said, adding no security forces were harmed in the clash.
In a separate incident, the Taliban militants attacked an Afghan army outpost in Taluka area of Kunduz city on Tuesday, as a result, five soldiers were killed and 7 others wounded, a source said.
The spokesman for the provincial governor confirmed the attack but did not provide further details on casualties.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.
Business
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.
They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.
Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.
Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.
Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.
They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.
Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.
Kandahar
Talibans’ attack in Zabul reppresents the group continues violence
The Presidential Palace says that the Taliban’s attack in Zabul province represents the group is in the favor of continuing the violence, as it has just conducted an Infiltrated attack on an Afghan military base in Qalat city of Zabul province amidst the process of intra-Afghan dialogue.
Taliban started the first day of the Persian year, 1399, with war – killing 20 Afghan troopers. The government states this attack seriously affects the peace process.
Moreover, according to recent reports, six Afghan troopers have been killed in the Nejrab district of Kapisa province.
Latif Mahmood, the deputy spokesman of the Presidential Palace, said that the Taliban endangers the peace process by launching such attacks, and of course, it shows their disloyalty to the process.
In the meantime, Nickolas Kay NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, said in a tweet, “I condemn the savage Taliban attack on the Afghan security forces in Zabul. What kind of people can order and do this to fellow Afghans on the day of Nowruz, in the midst of a global pandemic & after professing a commitment to peace? Shameful.”
On the other hand, sources close to the Taliban say that the Afghan government has not acted upon their commitments with the Taliban.
According to them, the recent violence is possibly because of the government’s slow processing of the prisoner releases.
Shahzada Massoud, a politician, has expressed that the political leaders should come to an agreement and intra-Afghan negotiations should start to announce ceasefire in the country, otherwise, war will continue.
27 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar clashes
China successfully launches its first independent “Tianwen-1“ mission to Red Planet
Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan
ADB report states 70% of Afghan transit trade diverted through Iran
Five bodies of Afghan migrants who drowned in Turkey return home
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Morning News Show: Number of Hajj pilgrims limited due to Covid-19
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: security challenges in Kunduz Province
Tahawol: Kabul-Qatar challenges in Peace Process
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Uzbekistan’s efforts to take membership of World Trade Organization
- Latest News4 days ago
Turkey suspends flights to Afghanistan and Iran
- Latest News3 days ago
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani says 90% of population lives below the poverty line
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: document of comprehensive cooperation between Tehran, Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
India thanks government for helping to secure release of kidnapped Sikh leader