Climate Change Will Take a Serious Toll on Afghanistan by 2050: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2018 6:32 pm)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday warned that climate change will take a serious toll on Afghanistan by 2050.

Speaking at an international water management summit in Tajikistan he promised that his country will remain a good partner in terms of water management.

“Afghanistan will experience an increase of approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius in mean temperature and a doubling of population by 2050,” Abdullah said in his address to delegates.

Participants at the Sustainable Development conference said political, religious, linguistic and ethnic divisions need to be put aside in order for the world to maintain and manage its water resources properly.

“The International Decade for Action ‘Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028’ is aimed at implementing water related goals and targets and creates a broad platform for capacity development, building up experience and partnership in this field. The new decade will contribute to a smooth transition to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain called on delegates of the participant countries that competition over water resources need to be put aside so water can be managed effectively.