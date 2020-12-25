26 militants killed in Helmand airstrikes

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2020)

At least 22 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda were killed in airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in southern Helmand province, the Afghan army claimed.

The 215 Maiwand Corps said in a statement that the Afghan forces carried out the air raids on Friday morning.

According to the statement, at least 15 insurgents – including 11 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – were killed in the Momin Khan area in the Nawa district of the province.

“Az a result of targeted airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in Momin Khan area in Nawa district of Helmand province, 15 terrorists – including six IED specialists and members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – while planting IED have been killed and three more wounded,” the statement read.

At least 11 militants have been killed in four separate airstrikes while they were “planning offensives” and three others wounded.

The statement did not provide furthers details in this regard.

The Taliban yet to comment about the airstrikes.