26 Killed as Taliban Suicide Bomber Hits Campaign Rally in Parwan

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2019)

At least 26 people were killed and 42 others wounded in a suicide attack close to Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign gathering in northern Parwan province.

The blast took place at Jangal Bagh area of Charikar city at around 11:40 am on Tuesday.

Local officials told Ariana News that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden motorbike at the entrance gate of a police training center were Ghani’s campaign event was underway.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that at least 26 people including women and four Afghan forces were killed and 42 others wounded in the incident.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.