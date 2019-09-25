26 Killed As Earthquake Hits Pakistan’s Kashmir

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2019)

A powerful earthquake rocked several parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, leaving at least 26 people dead, and more than 300 others wounded.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of Mirpur, Pakistan-administrated Jammu and Kashmir.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

Deputy Commissioner of Pakistan administered-Kashmir, Raja Qaiser told reporters that emergency has been imposed in hospitals.

He further said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have been directed to carry out rescue operations and gather data on the damaged done.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Army Chief ordered army personnel to participate in the rescue activities.

The country was also hit by a magnitude-7.6 quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.