26 Insurgents Killed, Wounded in Badakhshan

At least 12 insurgents were killed and 14 others were wounded in a joint operation of Afghan security forces in Kohestan district of Badakhshan province, the Shaheen Corps said in a press release.

According to the press release, the Afghan forces’ operation was lunched under the name of “Khanjar 6” and Afghan forces had no casualties during the clashes.

Today, however, the Taliban control some parts of rural Badakhshan. Their growing influence is now prompting concerns that the province will become a bastion for regional terrorism because it borders Pakistan, China, and Tajikistan.

Officials say that insurgents have been more active in Badakhshan in recent months – attacking the police and forcibly collecting taxes from locals.

Mountainous and remote, the region contains rich mineral reserves and numerous unregistered gemstone mines which are exploited by local commanders and the Taliban, according to local officials.