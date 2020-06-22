Latest News
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
An estimated 25,000 people, mostly women, and children have died while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea over the past eight years, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Migration Film Festival, via a video call, Erdogan said: “In the past eight years, 25,000 people, most of them women and children, died in the treacherous waters of Mediterranean.”
Anadolu Agency reported that Erdogan not only highlighted the grave situation that refugees face while trying to cross the Meditteranean but he also called on people to set aside their prejudices about migrants and to note the contributions these people bring to countries and societies.
During his video call, Erdogan stated that the migrants who had died while trying to cross the Meditteranean were people who had set out with a hope for a safe future, however, many of the journeys ended in death.
“Fate of some 10,000 Syrian children who sought asylum in Europe is unknown,” Anadolu Agency reported Erdogan as having said.
Erdogan said migration was a global issue and millions of people have left their homes due to war, terror, and poverty.
“Today there are nearly 260 million migrants in the world, as well as over 71 million displaced and over 25 million refugees,” he said.
Turkey continues to host the largest number of refugees worldwide.
Currently, it hosts 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees plus 330,000 people of other nationalities.
In a bid to highlight the problem, the International Migration Film Festival is supported by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and organized by the Interior Ministry under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.
The film festival features films and documentaries that capture the promise and challenges of migration, and the unique contributions that migrants make to their new communities and the goal of the festival is to pave the way for greater discussion around the issue.
This year’s Best Full-Length Film award meanwhile was won on Sunday by directors Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts for the movie “For Sama”.
Celebrated Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, this year’s festival jury president, said that “For Sama” was selected unanimously for the award.
The film focuses on Al-Kateab’s journey during the Syrian civil war as she and her husband, a doctor in Aleppo, raise their daughter Sama. They eventually have to decide on whether to stay to help others or flee to safety themselves.
“For Sama” made history when it was nominated in four categories in the BAFTA awards, making it the most nominated documentary ever. It was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at last year’s Academy Awards.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases slow in Afghanistan: Health Ministry
The number of new Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has gradually declined in the past 10 days, the Public Health Ministry said.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Health Minister said Sunday that Afghanistan has reached COVID-19 peak and number of confirmed cases would decline.
“The number of COVID-19 cases is declining. This is good news. What are important people’s cooperation and following health directions,” Osmani said.
“All UN missions work jointly with the Afghan Ministry of Health; To help fight coronavirus and contain the pandemic,” said David Lee, WHO’s Envoy in Afghanistan.
It comes as 409 new Coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 28833 people in the country.
Meanwhile, 12 people have died of Coronavirus while 472 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Hanif Atmar meets his Iranian counterpart
The Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Jawad Zarif on Sunday in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
Referring to the deaths of the Afghan refugees in Iran and at the border of the two countries, Atmar leading a 45-member delegation in Tehran to discuss the “recent unfortunate events and find solutions to avoid them happening again.”
۲/۲ در این دیدار هیئت های بین الوزارتی دو کشور در مورد حوادث ناگوار اخیر در رابطه به اتباع افغانستان، پیگیری تحقیقات، راه های حل برای جلوگیری از تکرار آن، تقویت و توسعه همکاریهای همهجانبه و برنامه کمیته های کاری سند همکاریهای جامع صحبت و تبادل نظر نمودند.
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) June 21, 2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that strengthening the development of bilateral cooperation, taking care of the Afghan refugees in Iran, and programs of the working committees were the main topics of discussion between the diplomats of Afghanistan and Iran.
However, the Iranians believe that burning the Afghan refugees’ car in Yazd was just a traffic accident, and what happened on the Afghan refugees in Yazd is also happening to the citizens of Iran saying that the purpose of the delegation’s visit is to completely investigate these incidents.
Meanwhile, the assistant of Iranian Foreign Minister said that both laterals discussed the incidents that occurred between the citizens of the two countries, some diplomacy matters, and investigating the details of the recent incidents of Afghan refugees in Iran.
The Afghan fact-finding committee, investigating the case in which Afghan refugees were thrown to water by the Iranian border guards, is urging the acting foreign minister not to be influenced by Iran’s policies, but to discuss the issue comprehensively with officials.
The Human Rights Commission also called on the delegation led by Atmar to seriously follow up on the incidents and resolve the dispute, apart from political issues with Tehran.
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the statement of Shokrullah Bahrami, head of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces of Iran, who said that the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran had no involvement in the deaths of Afghan citizens on the border between the two countries “unexpected”.
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
At least 15 members of the public uprising and local police forces were killed in Taliban attack in Takhar, a provincial council member claimed.
Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of Takhar provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban militants attacked seven security outposts in Namakab and Chahab districts of the province on Saturday night.
Afzali said that the militants overrun four outposts and more than 10 Afghan forces were wounded in the clashes.
Meanwhile, local officials confirmed the attack but did not provide further details on casualties.
The provincial spokesman, however, denied the collapse of security outpost, saying, “no outpost has been collapsed to the hands of Taliban and Afghan forces have suffered casualties but the number yet to be determined.”
The Taliban militants yet to make a comment on the matter.
Public uprising forces are consist of residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.
