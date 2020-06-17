Kandahar
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
At least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, police confirmed.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters attacked security outposts in Zherai and Takhta pul districts of the province on Tuesday which faced resistance by Afghan forces.
The militants stormed a security outpost in Zherai at around midnight Tuesday, in which at least 8 insurgents were killed and three others injured, Barikzai said.
He added that one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the shooting exchange.
Meanwhile, at least five Taliban fighters were killed and 9 others wounded as the group attacked a security outpost in the Bedak area of Takhta pul district on Tuesday night, Barikzai said, adding no security forces were harmed in the clash.
In a separate incident, the Taliban militants attacked an Afghan army outpost in Taluka area of Kunduz city on Tuesday, as a result, five soldiers were killed and 7 others wounded, a source said.
The spokesman for the provincial governor confirmed the attack but did not provide further details on casualties.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the attacks.
Business
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.
They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.
Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.
Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.
Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.
They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.
Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.
Kandahar
Talibans’ attack in Zabul reppresents the group continues violence
The Presidential Palace says that the Taliban’s attack in Zabul province represents the group is in the favor of continuing the violence, as it has just conducted an Infiltrated attack on an Afghan military base in Qalat city of Zabul province amidst the process of intra-Afghan dialogue.
Taliban started the first day of the Persian year, 1399, with war – killing 20 Afghan troopers. The government states this attack seriously affects the peace process.
Moreover, according to recent reports, six Afghan troopers have been killed in the Nejrab district of Kapisa province.
Latif Mahmood, the deputy spokesman of the Presidential Palace, said that the Taliban endangers the peace process by launching such attacks, and of course, it shows their disloyalty to the process.
In the meantime, Nickolas Kay NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan, said in a tweet, “I condemn the savage Taliban attack on the Afghan security forces in Zabul. What kind of people can order and do this to fellow Afghans on the day of Nowruz, in the midst of a global pandemic & after professing a commitment to peace? Shameful.”
On the other hand, sources close to the Taliban say that the Afghan government has not acted upon their commitments with the Taliban.
According to them, the recent violence is possibly because of the government’s slow processing of the prisoner releases.
Shahzada Massoud, a politician, has expressed that the political leaders should come to an agreement and intra-Afghan negotiations should start to announce ceasefire in the country, otherwise, war will continue.
Kandahar
Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan
At least two U.S. service members were killed and two others wounded in an IED blast in Kandahar province, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.
The incident took place on Saturday after an IED hits US forces vehicle.
According to the statement, the US service members were killed while conducting “operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.”
“In accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” read the statement.
However, the Taliban militant group in a statement has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.
This is the first casualty of the U.S. forces in 2020 in Afghanistan.
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
Sola: Trilateral meeting on Afghan peace; all sides call for immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol: US likely to cut $1 billion aid to Afghanistan
Concerns over new amendments to media law
MOF unlawfully funds NDC in billions of Afghanis
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Reactions over Ghani-Abdullah political agreement
Sola: Trilateral meeting on Afghan peace; all sides call for immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol: US likely to cut $1 billion aid to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan plans to resume commercial flights
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Ambiguity in Intra-Afghan negotiations’ agenda
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Latest News5 days ago
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
- Featured2 days ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
- COVID-195 days ago
Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh
- Latest News5 days ago
ICC members banned from entering United States
- Business5 days ago
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
- Latest News4 days ago
Arrangements to release 2,000 more Taliban prisoners
- Latest News4 days ago
Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes