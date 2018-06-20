25 Taliban Killed in Attacks on Badghis Districts

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2018 12:51 pm)

At least 25 Taliban militants were killed and more than 30 others were wounded after their attack on Balamorghab and Ab-Kamari districts of Badghis province, local officials said on Wednesday.

The spokesman of Badghis Police, Naqibullah Amini told Ariananews that the armed Taliban insurgents wanted to collapse the district after a few hours of clashes with Afghan security forces.

Amini noted that at least four national army soldiers, one soldier of the uprising forces were killed and six other army soldiers were wounded during the clashes.

According to him, the uprising forces seized 20 motorcycles, a number of arms and weapons after the Taliban rebels abandoned the areas.

He added that the Taliban militants have burned down two armored tanks of the national army during the clashes.

This comes as the Taliban militant group has resumed fighting across Afghanistan after a 3-day ceasefire.